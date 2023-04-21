The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .200 with four walks.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Wells (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
