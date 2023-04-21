Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while batting .153.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.