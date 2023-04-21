The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while batting .153.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • The Marlins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Garrett (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
