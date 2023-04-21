After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .206.

Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

