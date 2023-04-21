After batting .241 with four doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .289 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Zunino has recorded a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

