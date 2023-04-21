Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After batting .241 with four doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .289 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Zunino has recorded a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
