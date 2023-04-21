After batting .243 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .290 with three doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.

Straw has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In four games this year (22.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (six of 18), with two or more runs three times (16.7%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

