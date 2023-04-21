Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Maton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .151 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Maton has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year (31.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.