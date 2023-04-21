On Friday, Nick Maton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .151 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Maton has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this year (31.3%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Wells (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
