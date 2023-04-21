The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.

The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.

Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

