The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 16 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .242 with six extra-base hits.
  • Torkelson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
