Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, 12 walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .247.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with more than one hit six times (31.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Kwan has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
