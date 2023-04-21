Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (11-7) versus the Detroit Tigers (7-10) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 21.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (0-1) for the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Lorenzen for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.

Detroit has a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (57 total, 3.4 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule