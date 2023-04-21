Tyler Wells and Michael Lorenzen will start for their respective teams when the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .343 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 57 (3.4 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .278.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lorenzen will get the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/18/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta

