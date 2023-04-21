On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

McKinstry has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

