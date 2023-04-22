Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Amed Rosario is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsApril 22 at 3:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 22, when he went 2-for-5 with a triple against the Nationals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
