Amed Rosario is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Sandy Alcantara and the Miami MarlinsApril 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 22, when he went 2-for-5 with a triple against the Nationals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.