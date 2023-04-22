The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)

Heat (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 54.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5 or more (41.7%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee ranks eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.

The Bucks have a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 threes per game (fourth-best).

Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 three-pointers per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

