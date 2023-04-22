Eric Haase -- hitting .323 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.

In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings