Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) and the Miami Marlins (10-9) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 22.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA).

Guardians vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered six games this season favored by -145 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 80 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule