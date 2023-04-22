The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardiansgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover. Cleveland games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total in this span was 8.5 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (6-6).

Cleveland has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 8-5 5-3 5-6 7-4 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.