Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has six doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .191.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
