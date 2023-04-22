The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has six doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .191.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.