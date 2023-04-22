Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .153.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in five of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.