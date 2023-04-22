After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .153.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in five of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3).
