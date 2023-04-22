After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .153.

Naylor has picked up a hit in five of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings