After hitting .237 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year (21.4%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

