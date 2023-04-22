On Saturday, Mike Zunino (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, seven walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .289 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Zunino has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings