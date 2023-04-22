Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mike Zunino (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, seven walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .289 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Zunino has had a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.26 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (5.84), 34th in WHIP (1.176), and 58th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
