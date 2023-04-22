Nick Maton -- hitting .154 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .140 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Maton has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season (29.4%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
