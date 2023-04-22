On Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez (.130 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .156.

Gonzalez has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Gonzalez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in five of 15 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings