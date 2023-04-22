Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (12-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-11) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on April 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (3-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-2) will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (58 total, 3.2 per game).

The Tigers have the 24th-ranked ERA (5.05) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule