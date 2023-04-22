Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Nevin had a hit in 26 of 58 games a year ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- Logging a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.
- Nevin drove in a run in 20.7% of his games last year (12 of 58), with two or more RBIs in three of them (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 22.4% of his games last season (13 of 58), with two or more runs on four occasions (6.9%).
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, April 15 against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 52nd in WHIP (1.268), and 85th in K/9 (4.9) among qualifying pitchers.
