After batting .259 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .242.

In seven of 13 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

McKinstry has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

