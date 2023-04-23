On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .226 with a double and six walks.

This year, Baddoo has recorded at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings