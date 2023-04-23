Amed Rosario -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .221.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings