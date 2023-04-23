Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-2.5)
|206.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-2.5)
|206.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-2.5)
|206.5
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Knicks (-2.5)
|206.5
|-140
|+120
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in NBA) and give up 106.9 per outing (first in league).
- These two teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Donovan Mitchell
|28.5
|-110
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|21.5
|+100
|21.6
|Evan Mobley
|13.5
|-130
|16.2
|Jarrett Allen
|11.5
|-125
|14.3
