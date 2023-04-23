The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 206.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 206.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played 61 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.
  • Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In the Cavaliers' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
  • Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).
  • The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
  • Cleveland has put together a 28-17 ATS record and a 33-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

