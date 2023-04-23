The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the New York Knicks (47-35) currently features just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will seek another victory over the Cavaliers after a 99-79 win on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the win with a team-leading 21 points. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Shoulder), Jericho Sims: Out (Shoulder)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up an average of 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 33-12 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 107 points per contest, 5.3 fewer points their than season average of 112.3.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.8%.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 206.5

