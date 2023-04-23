Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .188.
- Arias is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arias has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 14 games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|11
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
