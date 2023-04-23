On Sunday, Gabriel Arias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .188.

Arias is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arias has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Arias has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 11 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

