Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (12-9) at 1:40 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 3.32), while the Guardians' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined.

Guardians vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 6-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 83 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Guardians Schedule