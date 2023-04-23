On Sunday, April 23, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (10-11) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (12-9) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Marlins have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - CLE vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won six, or 46.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 6-7 (46.2%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

