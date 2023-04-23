The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has seven doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .200.
  • Bell has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bell has had an RBI in nine games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
