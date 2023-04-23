Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and eight walks while hitting .161.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
