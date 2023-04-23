Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 1:00 PM ET.

Randle, in his last appearance, had 11 points and eight rebounds in a 99-79 win over the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.1 22.0 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.1 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.4 PRA 34.5 39.2 32.5 PR -- 35.1 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Julius Randle has made 8.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 106.9 points per game.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 33 11 8 3 2 0 1 4/18/2023 33 22 8 1 3 0 1 4/15/2023 34 19 10 4 3 0 2 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.