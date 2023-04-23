The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .218.

Vierling has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings