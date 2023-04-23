The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .218.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
