Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has six doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .275.
- In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.