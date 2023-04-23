The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has six doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .275.

In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings