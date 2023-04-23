The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings