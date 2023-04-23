How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 47-35
- CLE Record: 51-31
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -2.5
- NY Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +119
- Total: 206.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Sacramento Kings
The Kings take to the home court of the Warriors on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -7.5
- GS Odds to Win: -337
- SAC Odds to Win: +266
- Total: 237 points
The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics take to the home court of the Hawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 41-41
- BOS Record: 57-25
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -6
- BOS Odds to Win: -245
- ATL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 231.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Timberwolves on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 42-40
- DEN Record: 53-29
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -162
- MIN Odds to Win: +138
- Total: 225.5 points
