After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Jesús Luzardo

BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .173 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Gonzalez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings