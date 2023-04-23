Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.293), slugging percentage (.368) and total hits (18) this season.
- Greene has recorded a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
