Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
