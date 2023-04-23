Steven Kwan -- hitting .200 with seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .247 with two doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In six games this season (28.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.00 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo (2-0 with a 2.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.74), 51st in WHIP (1.261), and 20th in K/9 (10.2).
