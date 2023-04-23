Tigers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (13-7) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (7-12) at 1:35 PM (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (59 total, 3.1 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|L 5-1
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
|April 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta
|April 27
|Orioles
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 28
|Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
