Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .327 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 59 (3.1 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .270.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.298 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing four hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers - Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez

