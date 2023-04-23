The Baltimore Orioles (13-7) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Detroit Tigers (7-12) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, April 23 at 1:35 PM ET. Grayson Rodriguez will get the ball for the Orioles, while Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Tigers are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-185). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 6.91 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 3.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won eight of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Orioles have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

