After hitting .182 with five walks in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and six walks while hitting .222.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

