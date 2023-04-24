After going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Marlins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .260 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went two innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .356 against him.
