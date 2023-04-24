Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rockies - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Marlins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 12.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went two innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 12.12, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .356 against him.
